MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Wednesday, June 14

Wednesday is packed with Major League Baseball action starting in the early afternoon and the final pitch won’t be thrown until well into Thursday morning on the east coast. With all 30 teams in action, there are several different slates to put together the best DFS lineup possible.

Still, the majority of the games are scheduled to start around 7 p.m., with nine games happening in that window. With 18 teams and several top squads taking the field then, here are some of the best DFS players to pick up if you’re a fantasy manager and a value player and pitcher.

Top Pitchers

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays vs. NYY ($10,400) — Every time McClanahan takes the mound it’s virtually a lock for a ton of fantasy points. His $10,400 salary is the highest of any pitcher in this slate of games. But managers be warned, the Yankees have scored 40 runs in their last five games, so this won’t be a walk in the park for the lefty.

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers vs. NYM ($10,200) — Burnes is the reigning Cy Young winner in the National League and has been elite again in 2022. Over his last 10 appearances, he’s allowed just 17 earned runs in over 60 innings pitched and has struck out 80 batters in that span. He’s averaging a whopping 22.9 fantasy points per game.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees vs. TBR ($6,200) — Judge doesn’t have the greatest history against McClanahan, hitting just .200 over 10 plate appearances. But the Yankees slugger is in a groove right now. Over his last 10 games, he’s hit five home runs and has been hitting .357 with nine RBIs. He’s averaging 13.6 fantasy points per game in that span.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves vs. WSH ($6,100) — Acuna Jr. is hitting .273 with one home run, one double and four walks against Nats starting pitcher Erick Fedde. While those numbers aren’t remarkable, Acuna Jr. has been on a tear during the Braves 13-game win streak. In his last 10 games, the outfielder has four bombs, five RBI and has an OPS well over 1.000. He’s averaging 11.2 fantasy points per game in that span.

Value Pitcher

Konnor Pilkington, Cleveland Guardians vs. COL ($6,600) — Pilkington doesn’t have a ton of MLB experience, making just four starts in the big leagues but they’ve been solid. He’s amassed a 3.57 ERA and a 1-0 record and is averaging just under 10 fantasy points per game. He’s taking on a Rockies team that’s been struggling to string together runs recently as well.

Value Hitter

Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves vs. WSH ($4,100) — Ozuna is in a bit of a rut, hitting just .220 over his last 10 games, which is why his DK salary is so low. Still, there’s no better medicine for a slump than taking on a pitcher you dominate. The outfielder has faced Fedde 12 times in his career and earned six hits, including a double and two home runs. He’s also walked three times against Fedde and has struck out just one time.