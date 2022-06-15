Pick on the Moneyline of Brewers-Mets for Wednesday

The Milwaukee Brewers enter Wednesday game in New York against the Mets in their biggest skid of the year, having lost nine of their last 10 games and turn to the reigning Cy Young Award winner to get things on track.

Milwaukee Brewers (-120, 7.5) vs New York Mets

Corbin Burnes has done his best work on the road the past two seasons, posting a 1.77 ERA with 0.54 home runs per nine innings allowed away from home since the start of the 2021 season compared to a 3.07 ERA at home with 0.66 home per nine innings allowed.

The Mets counter with David Peterson, who is 3-0 this season, but has a 4.5 walks per nine innings innings rate and his FIP of 4.12 points to his 3.00 ERA being a bit lucky to this point.

The Mets are atop the MLB in both batting average and on-base percentage thanks in large part to not strikIng out, ranked fourth in percentage of at-bats that end in a strikeout but Burnes the past two seasons getting 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings rate.

With the Brewers having a rested Josh Hader available, who has allowed just two earned runs in his last 42 regular season appearances, the Brewers will bust out of their funk on Wednesday.

The Play: Brewers -120

