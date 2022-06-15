Betting splits for Lightning vs. Avalanche in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche is Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver. The game will be broadcast on ABC and you can also live stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. This is one of the more anticipated Cup Final series in recent memory. It feels like we’ve been waiting for this particular matchup since before the Pandemic.

Let’s take a look at betting splits via DraftKings Sportsbook and how the public is approaching the game.

Our good friends over at VSiN have been running DKSB betting splits on their website and updated them periodically with new information. If you want to check that out for all sports, feel free, here’s the link.

The majority of the money at this point is leaning toward the home team. This is a bit surprising to me. This series should go 6-7 games considering the stakes on both sides. The Bolts can really solidify their dynasty with a third straight Cup, especially against a very, very tough opponent without home ice advantage. So in my eyes, it’s bet on the Lightning until they prove otherwise.

The other interesting trend is everyone believing this will be a high-flying, high-scoring series. That may not be the case. Andrei Vasilevskiy is the best goaltender the Avalanche have seen all playoffs. That could slow down their offense a bit. Maybe not entirely, but enough to limit their ability to score upwards of 5-6 goals in a game.

Tampa Bay is also going to be the toughest team the Avs have faced since St. Louis in the second round, at least in terms of size, grit and jam, all that good stuff. If the over/under gets up to 6.5, I could see some value on the under. If anything, this series feels like a “wait and see” betting scenario. I’d rather feel out how each team is approaching things and how they’ll make adjustments. It’ll be much easier to take a side heading into Games 3 and 4.

The moneyline lean is heavy on the Avs at home. There’s plenty of value in the defending champs on the road at +140. This game (and series) feels like it should be closer to a toss up and that could be the case soon enough.

