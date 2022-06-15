Breaking down Braves’ futures odds amid winning streak

Prior to June 1, the Atlanta Braves hadn’t had a winning streak of more than two games. As of June 15, the team has won 13 games in a row. The defending World Series champs had spent the first two months of the seasons making people wonder if it was a fluke win and if former first baseman Freddie Freeman was all of this team’s offense.

Now, Atlanta is riding high and is making up ground on the NL-East leading New York Mets. On June 1, the Braves were 24-27 and 10.5 games back of the Mets in the division. As of Wednesday, they have a 36-27 record and are only 5.0 games back.

Atlanta Braves futures odds

World Series: +1100

NL Pennant: +550

NL East: +230

On Opening Day, Atlanta had +140 odds to win the NL East, +500 odds to win the NL Pennant and +1000 odds to win the World Series. For a team that was 24-27 after the first two months of the season, it is impressive to see them so close to their preseason totals again.

For any major league team to achieve season-long success, you have to maintain momentum and health. Atlanta hadn’t been able to string together more than two wins in the early part of the season so momentum was out the window. They had been able to stay healthy, but are still missing key parts of their rotation like Mike Soroka and their bullpen like Kirby Yates. The Braves were able to win 12 games in a row, but then lost second baseman and 2021 All-Star Ozzie Albies to a fractured foot. His timetable for return hasn’t been determined and we haven’t seen how this will affect the Braves,

Losing a star to injury is something this team has become used to. In 2021 prior to the All-Star break, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. tore his ACL when sliding for a ball. The team was able to persevere through the setback and ended up hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy in early November.

The way that this season has gone for the Braves, I would say it is a good bet to take them to win the NL East. There is fight in this team and they have shown that they can make adjustments. They are getting output from unlikely sources, but it is spread out enough that this momentum can continue even with the win streak ending at some point. No offense to Mets fans, but this team is due for its yearly implosion after the All-Star break.

I’m not as confident with the NL Pennant future just because the Los Angeles Dodgers are a scary beast. You know they are going to make some crazy Trade Deadline move that will continue to make them a top team in the league. For the World Series, we haven’t had repeat winners since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. Speaking of the Aaron Judge-led Yankees, they are the prime reason I’m not grabbing the Braves World Series odds. Barring anything changing, New York is the team to beat right now and just from the eyeball test they are markedly more dangerous than Atlanta.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.