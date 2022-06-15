Breaking down the weather forecast for Clean Harbors 150 truck race at the Knoxville Raceway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series gets to be on center stage this weekend as the Cup and Xfinity Series are both off. The Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa will host the event. The track utilizes a dirt track and it will be the second dirt track race on the race schedule. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, June 17th followed by the qualifying heats and race on Saturday, June 18th.

While racing fans never want to see rain, they may be asking for it this weekend. It is going to be HOT. Friday’s practice sessions will have abundant sunshine with a high of 89 degrees. Qualifying and the race on Saturday will continue the heavy sunshine with the temperature getting up to 91 degrees.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Knoxville Raceway this weekend in Knoxville, Iowa, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 17

Hi 89°, Low 65°: Abundant sunshine, 14% chance of rain

7:05 p.m. ET, First Practice

9:02 p.m. ET, Final Practice

Saturday, June 18

Hi 91°, Low 72°: Brilliant sunshine, 5% chance of rain

7 p.m. ET, Qualifying Heats

9 p.m. ET, Clean Haarbors 150 (150 laps, 75 miles)