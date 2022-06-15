NASCAR schedule for this weekend’s events at Knoxville Raceway

It will be a light weekend for NASCAR as both the Cup and Xfinity Series are off this week. The Camping World Truck Series heads to the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa for the Clean Harbors 150 on Saturday, June 18th. The Knoxville Raceway will be a dirt track race and is only one of two dirt tracks that are on the race schedule.

There will be two practice sessions on Friday that will not be televised. The first will be at 7:05 p.m. ET with the second at 9:02 p.m. ET. The drivers should have ample opportunity to become accustomed to the track. On Saturday, June 18th, there will be four qualifying heats that begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The Clean Harbors 150 race will follow at 9 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1.

John Hunter Nemechek enters as the favorite to win with +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Ben Rhodes (+650), Zane Smith (+650), Todd Gilliland (+650) and Chandler Smith (+650) for the best odds to win the race. This will be the second running of this race. In 2021, Austin Hill won after the race was extended into overtime. Hill is not currently listed among the entrants and isn’t expected to defend his win. Kyle Busch won last week’s truck race at Sonoma but also isn’t expected to be in this week’s field.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, June 18

7 p.m. — Qualifying, Camping World Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live

9 p.m. — Clean Harbors 150, Camping World Truck Series — FS1, FOX.com/live