Astros SS Jeremy Pena placed on injured list

The Houston Astros have placed infielder Jeremy Pena on the 10-day IL with left thumb discomfort, per the team’s official Twitter page. In a corresponding move, the team has called up utility player J.J. Matijevic from their Triple-A affiliate.

When the Astros were playing the Texas Rangers, Pena dove into the outfield trying to snag a ground ball. He landed awkwardly and was examined by the team’s athletic trainer. It is unclear how long he will be sidelined.

Pena has played in 54 games for Houston this season. He is hitting .277 with eight doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 27 RBIs. Pena is also tied for second on the team with six stolen bases. He typically bats in the bottom part of the Houston lineup. He didn’t play in Tuesday’s contest and was replaced by Aledmys Diaz.

Matijevic is listed as a first baseman in the minors but can play a number of positions. He had a brief stint in the majors earlier this season, but only managed five plate appearances and he went hitless in them. In the minors, he is batting .313 with 12 home runs and 35 RBIs.

The Astros will wrap up a three-game divisional series with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, June 15th with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. ET