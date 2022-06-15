Brayden Point ‘looks good to go’ for Game 1 vs. Avalanche

Tampa Bay Lightning C Brayden Point “looks good to go” for Game 1 vs. the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, per coach Jon Cooper. Point was considered a possibility to return for the Cup Final, though we weren’t sure about Game 1. It looks like Point is closer to probable than questionable for the game. We’ll see what happens in warmups prior to the game, which is set for 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ball Arena in Denver.

Point hasn’t played since the end of the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to a lower-body injury suffered in Game 7. The Lightning have been able to advance back to their third straight Cup Final despite the absence of Point, who is the team’s top two-way center. We’re unsure if Point is actually 100% healthy. If that’s the case, it could be what pushes Tampa Bay to another Stanley Cup victory.

The Avalanche remains the favorites to win Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 odds. Tampa Bay is +135 underdogs and the point total is set at 6. Heading into the Finals, Colorado is the slight favorite to win the Stanley Cup installed at -175 with the Lightning being +150 underdogs.