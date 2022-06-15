USGA raises U.S. Open prize money pool to $17.5 million

Today USGA President Mike Whan announced the prize money for the Men’s 2022 U.S. Open will increase to $17.5 million, up 40% from what was paid to players last year. That means with the standard 18% that goes to the winner of most golf tournaments, this year’s winner at The Country Club at Brookline will break the record purse for a major winner at $3.15 million.

This comes on the heels of the USGA also offering the biggest prize pool in women’s golf history this year at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles in Southern Pines, North Carolina. That $10 million pool came with $1.8 million for first, which went to Australia’s Minjee Lee.

Prize money is up everywhere in professional golf, with the LIV Tour offering $25 million for each of seven events, plus $50 million for a season-ending team event, being the biggest example. But the majors have all increased the take-home as well, with most invitational events on the PGA Tour up in the $12 million range.

The Masters and the PGA Championship are now both at the $15 million mark after their events this year, with the R&A in Scotland likely to follow suit and increase their $11.5 million on offer last year at St. Andrews on July 14-17.