Astros pull off two immaculate innings in the same game to create MLB history [VIDEO]

If you thought the season couldn’t get worse for the Texas Rangers, you are mistaken. In Wednesday’s divisional game against the Houston Astros, the Rangers were on the wrong end of not one, but two immaculate innings. For the first time in MLB history, a team had two immaculate innings in the same game. What’s worse? They came against the same three Texas batters.

Prior to Wednesday, there had been 106 immaculate innings in baseball history. Striking out three consecutive batters on three straight pitches in each at-bat is a very impressive feat. New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. pulled it off in April.

Houston starter Luis Garcia struck out Nate Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine total pitches in the bottom of the second inning of Wednesday's contest.

LUIS GARCIA IS IMMACULATE. pic.twitter.com/9YwSW06uIp — Houston Astros (@astros) June 15, 2022

Reliever Phil Maton entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Astros. He also faced Lowe, Duran and Miller. Maton threw nine strikes to lock down the second immaculate inning of the day for Houston. MLB history was made.