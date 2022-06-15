Report: Mavericks finalizing deal to acquire Christian Wood from Rockets

The Houston Rockets have traded PF Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the No. 26 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and multiple players, per Shams Charania. Here’s a look at the complete package, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes Trey Burke, Marquiss Chriss, Sterling Brown and Boban Marjanovic going to the Rockets along with the pick.

The Mavericks are coming off losing to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Dallas was able to upset the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns in a seven-game series as well. The Mavs aren’t too far away with Luka Doncic from competing for a title and the move for Wood could be the piece that helps them return to the Finals.

Wood will enter the final year of his three year that he signed back in 2020. The forward played in 68 games last season averaging 30.8 minutes per game. Wood averaged 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He also shot 39 percent from behind the arc, which will be good for a Dallas team that likes to space the floor. One area Wood lacks though is his defense, so that could become a problem eventually.

However, when looking this is an upgrade offensively over Dorian Finney-Smith, who only averaged 11 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last season. The Mavericks didn’t give up much either four players who rarely play and the No. 26 pick in the draft that would likely spend most of the year in the G-League or overseas.

Doncic is currently +550 to win the MVP next season, according to DraftKings SpotrsBook. Adding Wood to the roster will probably add a few wins to the roster, but the biggest impact will come from floor spacing allowing, Doncic to operate along with the pick-and-pop. This move will, at the very least, keep him as an MVP favorite and definitely increase his chances of winning.

When looking at Houston, this almost assures that they will draft one of Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren or Paolo Banchero. They hold the No. 3 pick in the draft, and will need a big now to replace Wood and his impact. The Rockets went 20-62 last season, so losing Wood won’t have much of an impact on that. The players they added in the deal wont play much and could be candidates to be waived or traded again.