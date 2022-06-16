2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Gonzaga F Chet Holmgren

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Gonzaga F Chet Holmgren.

Chet Holmgren Draft Profile

Holmgren has an interesting body type. At 7-0, 195 lbs., there are going to be questions about how he can hold up against bigger wings and post players in the NBA. However, the Gonzaga product has some awesome skills for his size and will be in contention for the top overall selection. Holmgren averaged 14.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game in his lone college season. Here’s how he projects at the next level.

Strengths

Holmgren is an elite shot blocker and has the skillset to be a great defender at every level. He’s got strong shooting touch from anywhere on the floor, and his handles are solid for his height. The all-around superstar potential is there given Holmgren’s skills.

Weaknesses

Size, size and more size. There are legitimate concerns about how much weight Holmgren can add and how it will affect his game. Because of his size limitations, he can’t back down players or operate much out of the post. His defense on the inside won’t hold up against bigger players.

Player comparison: A mix of Pau Gasol and Brandon Ingram