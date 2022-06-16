2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Purdue G Jaden Ivey

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Purdue G Jaden Ivey.

Jaden Ivey Draft Profile

Ivey was a consensus All-American in college and he earned it. In his sophomore season, he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. He was one of the best players in the Big Ten. His improvements from his freshman year to his sophomore year were clear. From beyond the arc, Ivey went from shooting 25.8% his freshman year to 35.8% in his sophomore year. He looked much more confident with the ball in his hands. This season, he helped lead the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16.

Strengths

A big strength of Ivey is his athleticism. He’s extremely fast and plays above the rim. A big positive to his game was his ability in transition. His ability to grab a rebound and get down the court in seconds and finish above the rim plays a huge role in his success. Another big strength is his ability to get to the free throw lines. He knows where his defenders are and is good drawing them in to force the foul. The last big strength that should be noted for him is his defensive ability. A lot of top prospects in drafts are one-sided in terms of offense/defense, but Ivey is an all-around player.

Weaknesses:

It’ll be interesting to see what teams use him as in the NBA. A big question is whether or not he is a point guard or shooting guard. An area he’ll need to improve in the NBA is limiting turnovers. The defenders he will face in the NBA will be much better than in college, so it won’t get any easier for him. He forces plays a bit too much at times which isn't a hard thing to improve on. With so much ability, he tries to go for the big play too much rather than just taking what is given to him.

Player comparison: Ja Morant