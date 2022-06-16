2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Iowa F Keegan Murray

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Iowa F Keegan Murray.

Keegan Murray Draft Profile

Murray exploded onto the college basketball scene this past season, making huge jumps in scoring and shooting efficiency. He averaged 23.5 points per game during the regular season and shot 39.8% from deep, which were massive improvements from his 7.2 points per game and 29.6% mark during his freshman season. This growth has vaulted Murray into the lottery conversation ahead of the draft.

Strengths

Scoring, scoring and more scoring. The efficiency is off the charts for Murray, who has some nice positional versatility offensively. The development of his three-point shot is great, as it opens up more spots for the forward on the floor. He’s a solid rebounder for his size and gives great effort on both ends of the floor.

Weaknesses

Is the jump real? It’s tricky to judge whether Murray’s numbers are a mark of true growth or simply a more prominent role in a highly efficient offense. While Murray has decent defensive tools, his lack of explosiveness and quickness could make him vulnerable on that end of the floor against superior players at his position.

Player comparison: Tobias Harris