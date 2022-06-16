2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Kentucky G Shaedon Sharpe

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Kentucky G Shaedon Sharpe.

Shaedon Sharpe Draft Profile

The highly touted guard didn’t play at all this season, and eventually declared for the draft after there were some questions about his status. The original plan was to redshirt and play at Kentucky during the 2022-23 season, but that changed. There’s no college production to go off, but Sharpe is reportedly viewed favorably among NBA scouts and did do well at the NBA combine.

Strengths

This is all speculation, because we haven’t seen Sharpe do this consistently against top competition. He’s reportedly an excellent shooter and passer, while having elite athleticism. Sharpe emerged late in his high school career, so there’s still a lot of potential here. He has the tools to eventually command an offense.

Weaknesses

His ball-handling skills and off-ball defense reportedly leave a lot to be desired, which are correctable issues at the next level. The biggest concern is the fact that he hasn’t played competitive basketball in almost a year. There’s so much risk here, largely due to the lack of production.

Player comparison: Reportedly a mix of Bradley Beal and Paul George