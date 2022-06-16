2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Wisconsin G Johnny Davis

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Wisconsin G Johnny Davis.

Johnny Davis Draft Profile

Davis won the Big Ten Player of the Year award last season, averaging 19.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He measures at 6’5 and 195 lbs. Wisconsin basketball last season was Davis or bust. If the Badgers star had an off night, the team’s chances of winning dropped dramatically. One positive for Davis is he seemed to bring it more often than not and is extremely competitive.

Strengths

Davis shot 42% from the field and 79% from the free-throw line. He made a lot of plays for his team last season and can pretty much get any shot he wants. As a projected shooting guard at the next level, he is a microwave. If he gets hot, get out of the way. Against Colgate in the NCAA tournament with his team struggling, Davis took over and made play after play to will Wisconsin to victory. He is also a willing defender who will give effort on that side of the ball.

Weaknesses

While Davis is good at creating shots inside the arch, he struggles from deep, shooting just 30%. There is large room for improvement there when it comes to efficiency. He doesn’t have elite athleticism, which could hurt him defensively at the next level despite the effort he plays with.

Player comparison: Flashes of Khris Middleton and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope