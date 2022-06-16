2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Ohio State F E.J. Liddell

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Ohio State F E.J. Liddell.

E.J. Liddell Draft Profile

Liddell was the centerpiece for Ohio State, leading the Buckeyes with 19.4 points and 2.6 blocks per game. Although he played center a lot in college, he’ll be more of a combo forward at the next level. Here’s how the Buckeyes star projects in the NBA.

Strengths

The biggest strength for Liddell is improvement. He went back to Ohio State to become a more well-rounded player on both ends of the floor, and it definitely paid off. He’s a better three-point shooter and perimeter defender than he was a year ago, which has boosted his draft stock. He’s also got a solid frame to handle bigger defenders in the post. The shot-blocking instincts are great, even if he’s going to struggle to contest NBA big men regularly.

Weaknesses

Liddell is not the most explosive athlete, and that hurts him offensively. He’s not the best passer, which is something he’ll have to work on at the NBA level to be effective. He was primarily a scorer at Ohio State, so he’ll have to adjust his role to fit in the NBA. His midrange shooting could use some improvement as well.

Player comparison: A mix of Paul Millsap and Grant Williams