2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Auburn C Walker Kessler

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Auburn C Walker Kessler.

Walker Kessler Draft Profile

At 7’1, 245 lbs., Kessler has the frame to be a force on the interior in the NBA. He barely registered at North Carolina his freshman season but broke out last year at Auburn, averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game during the regular season. Here’s how he projects at the next level.

Strengths

The most obvious number that jumps out is the blocks, and Kessler is going to wreak havoc in the interior at the next level. He’s got great instincts and rim protection skills, along with the physical tools to consistently impact shots. Kessler is also a strong rebounder and isn’t afraid to mix things up in the middle.

Weaknesses

There’s enough of a foundation with Kessler’s outside shot and ball-handling ability to create some upside, although neither can be considered plus points. He’s not going to pick up players outside of the paint area well as he’s not an explosive athlete, so that limits a bit of his versatility on defense.

Player comparison: Mitchell Robinson with Domantas Sabonis potential