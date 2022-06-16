2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Arizona C Christian Koloko

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Arizona C Christian Koloko.

Christian Koloko Draft Profile

The 7-0, 220 lbs Cameroonian center played three years at Arizona, with his stats improving consistently each season. His junior year saw him average 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. He also averaged 25.4 minutes per game, which is a huge step up from the 17.3 minutes he averaged in his sophomore year. At the rate Koloko is improving, he could be a great fit for any NBA team in need of a big man who can dominate in the paint on his best days.

Strengths

Despite his size, he’s very mobile and quicker than one would guess, making him a good option to switch onto guards and wings at any given moment. His free throws have greatly improved since he started at Arizona, from 35% as a freshman all the way up to 73.5% in his junior year. He’s great at creating space in the paint, drawing defenders off of the perimeter while he sends a quick pass out to a wing for an easy three. He’s gained 15 pounds since his freshman year as his post defending has improved by leaps and bounds, so as long as he can continue on that trajectory he’ll be a great asset in the NBA.

Weaknesses

Primarily a soccer player until he was 17, Koloko is still learning the ins and outs of the game as he develops, although that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It took him a while to find his groove, and boy did he ever during his junior season at Arizona. He doesn’t have a three-point shot and he could use some work on his passes to cutting players, but these are all things that can be improved upon and fixed as needed as he begins his journey in the NBA.

Player comparison: Clint Capela with Rudy Gobert potential