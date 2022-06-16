2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Duke F Wendell Moore Jr.

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Duke F Wendell Moore Jr.

Wendell Moore Jr. Draft Profile

Moore played three seasons with Duke, with his best campaign coming in his junior year after a slow start through his first two seasons. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while averaging 33.9 minutes per game last season as well. He was selected to the Second-team All-ACC and the ACC-All-Defensive Team in 2022, while receiving the Julius Erving Award as well.

Strengths

He’s a great ball-handler who can play as a guard or a small forward, making him a versatile prospect. He turned into somewhat of a Swiss army knife in his junior year at Duke, proving he could run point at times, feed the ball to players in the post and find a lot of success with the pick-and-roll. His wingspan stretches almost seven feet, making him useful in plenty of different positions on the floor. He’s a solid rebounder who can come out of nowhere to dominate on the glass especially on the defensive end of the court.

Weaknesses

He has the potential to be a great shooter off the dribble, but his numbers at Duke don’t quite reflect where he could end up in that aspect. He’s sometimes too quick to dish a pass in situations where he should pull up and shoot, sometimes ending up in careless turnovers. He narrowed his turnover average from 2.4 down to 1.9 between his freshman and junior years, but obviously will still have room for improvement in the NBA. He may have a little trouble adjusting quickly once he hits the NBA just like he did with college, but he’ll look to maintain his 50% shooting from the floor last season at Duke.

Player comparison: Glimpses of Caleb Martin and Bruce Brown