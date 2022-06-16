2022 NBA Draft scouting report for G-League Ignite F Jaden Hardy

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at G-League Ignite F Jaden Hardy.

Jaden Hardy Draft Profile

Jaden Hardy earned the top guard and No. 2 overall player in the class of 2021 from ESPN as he averaged 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.4 assists as Coronado High School in his junior year. He was awarded the Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year and the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Boys Athlete of the Year. Through the 13 games he played with G-League Ignite, he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, also averaging 33 minutes per game through that stretch as well.

Strengths

The 6-4, 198 lbs. guard is an exceptional ball handler with the ability to create a ton of space and get great shots off the bounce. He excels on the wing, although his 30% three-point overall doesn’t quite reflect that from his time in G-League. He has the proficiency to catch and shoot on a dime as well as pulling up for shots off the dribble. He can also drive on either side and score in a crowded area under the rim. His defensive instincts and movement are admirable as he has a wingspan to make him a high quality defender in the league down the line.

Weaknesses

While he shows flashes of quality on defense, there’s still a lot of room for improvement as he can end up being a liability. His one-on-one game both on and off the ball could use some work as well. He’s a proficient scorer, but he’ll need to work on his decision making as far as when and where to take shots. The smarter the shot, the better off he’ll be as he finds his place in the league. Distinguishing between when to pull up for the shot and when to pass it off to a teammate in a better position will be key.

Player comparison: Bradley Beal