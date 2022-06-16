2022 NBA Draft scouting report for LSU F Tari Eason

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at LSU F Tari Eason.

Tari Eason Draft Profile

Eason returned to school for his sophomore season to improve, and he did. Last year, he led LSU in scoring with 16.9 points per game on 52% shooting from the field and 35% shooting from three. Eason played about 24 minutes per game last season but provided some extremely valuable moments for the Tigers. At 6’8 217 lbs., he played some center as well so he could moonlight there in a small-ball lineup.

Strengths

As a big, Eason has some really good defensive traits. He can switch on to guards and stick with them. He went up against several good forwards in the SEC, and played well. The versatile forward averaged nearly two steals per game and gave it his all every time he stepped on the court. The hustle that Eason brought led to a lot of his points. He came off the bench for most of the season, and still led the team in scoring.

Weaknesses

Eason struggled with his touch around the basket. There were a lot of times when he was around the rim with easy chances to finish and couldn’t. Part of that reason is because he doesn’t have the best body control when attacking. Turnovers can also become an issue because of his loose handle with the ball and being out of control. He also fouled out of six games, so he will need to work on avoiding cheap fouls at the next level.

Player comparison: A mix of PJ Tucker and Jerami Grant