2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Memphis C Jalen Duren

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Memphis C Jalen Duren.

Jalen Duren Draft Profile

Duren entered this season at Memphis as one of the top recruits in the country and helped to turn the Tigers’ season around. He averaged 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in his only collegiate season. At 6’11”, 250 lbs., Duren has the athletic profile to be an elite modern-day big man.

Strengths

Duren is an elite athlete and does what you would want from a big. He can block shots and runs the floor well. Duren shot 59% from the field, and is automatic around the basket with dunks and put-backs. He also averages two blocks per game, so that provides excellent rim protection and a defensive anchor.

Weaknesses

The big man lacks a back-to-the-basket game as well as an outside game. Duren can make most shots around the basket, but when he steps out, he isn’t as efficient. He needs to work on being able to keep position when posting up. Duren needs more awareness defensively; sometimes he gets lost and will try to make up for it with his athleticism.

Player comparison: Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan