Sun Belt Conference win totals for the 2022 college football season

Win totals for the 2022 college football season have been released by DraftKings Sportsbook. Today we’ll look at the Sun Belt, which has expanded its ranks for the new year.

James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss are the newcomers in the league, bring the league’s membership total to 14. JMU is making the jump up from FCS and opens with a 6.5 win total while the latter three are defecting from Conference USA.

As for the retuning teams, Louisiana is the defending champions but things will look different for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2022. Billy Napier, the coach that guided them to a perfect conference record and the Sun Belt title, took a new job at the University of Florida. They kept continuity in the staff though, with Michael Desormeaux tabbed as the next head coach after graduating from the school and serving as an assistant with the program for six seasons. Thanks to that continuity at the helm, Louisiana has a projected wins total of 8.5. They’re not alone at the top though, App State, who just barely lost out to the Ragin Cajuns in last season’s title race, also has a win total at 8.5.

The team that captured the hearts of the nation back in 2020, Coastal Carolina, isn’t too far behind. They have junior QB Grayson McCall still leading the way under center but will be without stud tight end Isaiah Likely, who is now in the NFL. The Chants have their win total set at 8.

Troy, a team that won just five games as a whole last season and fired its head coach is a surprising pick to have 6.5 total wins. New head coach Jon Sumrall had been co-DC at Kentucky with one of the best defenses in the SEC, so the oddsmakers clearly have faith in him.

Texas State, Arkansas State and South Alabama are all listed with a projected total wins number of five this season. That’s just about where South Alabama (4-8) and Texas State (5-7) finished in 2021. But that’s a big projected leap from Arkansas State in the second year of Butch Jones’ tenure there. The Red Wolves won just two games a season ago, though as the season went on the games got closer and closer.

Clay Helton’s new squad, Georgia Southern, isn’t projected to do anything exceptional with a win total set at just 4.5. Terry Bowden’s ULM team is slated to be at the basement of the Sun Belt. After winning just four games in 2021, the Warhawks' win total is sitting at just 2.5 heading into this season.

Here are the win totals for teams in the Sun Belt Conference from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2022 season.

Sun Belt Win Totals Team Over Under Team Over Under Appalachian State 8.5 -110 8.5 -110 Arkansas State 5 -120 5 +100 Coastal Carolina 8 +120 8 -140 Georgia Southern 4.5 -135 4.5 +115 Georgia State 7.5 +130 7.5 -150 James Madison 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 Louisiana-Lafayette 8.5 -120 8.5 +100 Marshall 6.5 -145 6.5 +125 Old Dominion 4.5 +100 4.5 -120 South Alabama 5.5 -110 5.5 -110 Southern Mississippi 4.5 -125 4.5 +105 Texas State 5 +110 5 -130 Troy 6.5 -120 6.5 +100 ULM 2.5 -125 2.5 +105

