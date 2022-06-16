Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out the 2022 NBA Finals tonight as they head back to Boston with a 3-2 lead in the series. The Warriors won Game 5 down the stretch as the Celtics were unable to keep up and Golden State ended up with a 104-94 victory. Thursday’s potential closeout game is set to tip at 9 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics come into this game as 4-point favorites, priced at -170 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 210.5.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -4

The Celtics have their backs against the wall and must pull out a win if they want to take this series to Game 7. They’ll be at TD Garden in front of their home crowd where they were able to get a 16-point win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead. They’ve now suffered back-to-back defeats, including one at home, and will throw everything they have on the floor tonight in hopes of staying alive.

While the Warriors could potentially win and finish off the series, the Celtics will be itching to get back in front of their home crowd, who could help propel them to a Game 6 win. Jayson Tatum had a good showing at Chase Center in Game 5, putting up 27 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Marcus Smart added 20 points to the total as well. It wasn’t enough to overpower the Warriors, and they’ll need a little more help from guys like Jaylen Brown and Al Horford on their home court for Game 6.

I’m leaning toward Tatum and Brown putting in big performances down the stretch in Game 6, resulting in a win and a cover for the Celtics to send the series back to Chase Center for Game 7.

Over/Under: Over 210.5

Although only two games in the series have gone over the total, expect this one to hit that mark as the Celtics look to put a little more firepower in their offense. In each game that finished under, one of the teams was stuck in double digits when the final whistle blew. The Warriors will do what they can to finish off the series in Boston but the Celtics won’t go down without a fight, so I’d expect both teams to get in the triple digits and take this one over the total.

