Best prop bets to consider for Warriors in Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will look to close out the NBA Finals tonight as they take on the Celtics at TD Garden. The Dubs head to Boston with a 3-2 lead after coming away with 10-point win in Game 5 at Chase Center.

Let’s go through a couple of game prop bets to keep an eye on ahead of tonight’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry 30+ points and 6+ assists (+260)

This might seem like an easy bet on paper, but Curry hasn’t hit this mark yet throughout the series. He’s logged over 30 points in three of the five games so far, but has only dished out six or more assists once. That came in Game 5 where he only put up 16 points on the night. With tonight being a closeout game, expect Curry to step it up especially after having a frustrating night in Game 5. He’ll be looking to bounce back and put in a huge performance at TD Garden tonight.

Warriors over 103.5 points (-115)

This one is somewhat of a no-brainer, as the Warriors have scored at least 104 points in every game except for one. That was in Game 3, when they lost 116-100. In fact, this point total can go back into the Western conference finals as the Dubs didn’t score less than 109 through five games against the Mavericks. If you’re looking for a relatively safe prop bet, this one should definitely be on your radar especially sitting at just -115.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.