Best prop bets to consider for Celtics in Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics will look to stay alive by avoiding a loss in Game 6 tonight, as the Golden State Warriors come into TD Garden with a 3-2 lead. A win for the Dubs would give them their fourth NBA championship in the last eight years. Game 6 is set to tip off tonight in Boston at 9 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at a couple of prop bets to consider for the Celtics ahead of tonight’s action, with props and odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 3+ Threes Made Each (+120)

Both players have a solid three-point shot and are easily capable of hitting this mark. Tatum has done it in all but one game throughout this series, although Brown has only made at least three triples twice. With their backs against the wall tonight facing elimination, you’ve got to think the Celtics won’t be holding anything back. That could easily mean sending in a barrage of three-pointers, especially if one or both of these guys gets on a hot streak.

Celtics to make most three pointers (-105)

The two teams have been neck-and-neck from three-point land throughout this series, although the Celtics hold the edge in the overall total with 75 threes while the Warriors have hit 73. Boston has hit more threes than Golden State in two of the five games, while the Warriors have done it once. The other two games saw both teams tied at 15 each. With Boston playing for its season in front of a home crowd tonight, it’s feasible the Celtics could get the edge from downtown again and outshoot the Dubs in triples at TD Garden.

