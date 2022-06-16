Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics clash once again Thursday in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors hold a 3-2 lead and will look to seal the deal tonight, while the Celtics attempt to rally behind their home crowd and force Game 7. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here’s a look at some of the best player props for tonight’s game, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points (-115)

Even though Tatum’s efficiency has been all over the place, he’s scoring points. The forward is averaging 26.0 points per game over the last four contests and should be able to go over this line at home in a must-win situation.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers (-125)

We might not get a classic “Game 6 Klay” performance, but the sharpshooter has gone over this line in the last three games. Thompson is finding his footing on both ends of the floor and should play close to 40 minutes again Thursday. That’ll be enough time for him to can at least four triples.

Stephen Curry under 5.5 assists (-125)

The point guard went over this total last game after having his worst shooting performance of these Finals. That is unlikely to happen again, although this prop largely depends on how Curry himself approaches this contest. If he remains aggressive offensively and shots start falling, he’ll go under. If he opts to take what the defense is giving him, he could go over. The under is still the play here given the overall Finals trend.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.