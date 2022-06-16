Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 NBA Finals Showdown

The Golden State Warriors attempt to close out the 2022 NBA Finals when they meet the Boston Celtics in Game 6 Thursday. The contest is set to tip at 9 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. The Warriors have won the last two games, but Boston has previously come back from a 3-2 deficit this postseason.

Let’s go over the Showdown fantasy outlook for the game for contests on DraftKings.

Captain’s Picks

Klay Thompson ($11,400) - Even if he doesn’t turn in a “Game 6 Klay” performance, Thompson has been a consistent offensive presence in the last three games. He’s playing about 40 minutes as well, so there’s clearly no restrictions on him. The sharpshooter has hit at least four triples in each of the last three contests and saves you a bit of cash in the captain spot at this price.

Jayson Tatum ($16,800) - For all the talk of Tatum’s inefficiency and struggles, he’s scoring a lot of fantasy points. The forward had 47.5 DKFP in Game 5 after putting up 54.3 DKFP in Game 3. Tatum is a lock for a strong night and even at this price, he’s worthy of a captain spot.

FLEX Plays

Andrew Wiggins ($8,200) - Wiggins went north of 50 fantasy points in Game 5 and has put together strong back-to-back showings. He’s going to get heavy minutes once again as Golden State attempts to close this thing out. Look for him to deliver another strong night in terms of fantasy production.

Robert Williams ($6,800) - It wasn’t quite a 34.0 DKFP effort from Game 4, but Williams managed 23.0 DKFP in Game 5. He’s making an impact despite dealing with a knee injury and tends to play better with the home crowd behind him. Games 3 and 4 were his best outings of the series, so expect Williams to show up in Game 6.

Derrick White ($6,000) - Stephen Curry isn’t the only one who went cold in Game 5. White disappeared from the contest, putting up just 8.8 DKFP in 21 minutes. He had a dud in Game 3 and bounced back for Game 4, so I expect White to have a stellar showing in Game 6 relative to his price point.

Fades

Al Horford ($6,600) - After going for 42.0 DKFP in Game 1, Horford has dropped off tremendously. He’s now priced under Robert Williams and deservedly so. The Celtics big man has not hit outside shots at the same rate he did in Game 1, and that’s had a direct impact on his value. Fade him again in Game 6.

Draymond Green ($7,000) - Green looked more involved offensively in Game 5 and definitely silenced some of the critics, but he’s still not worth picking here. The forward isn’t nearly involved enough consistently on offense to justify paying this price, especially with guys like Wiggins and Jordan Poole getting more shots.

Marcus Smart ($8,000) - Smart has been too inconsistent to pick in Showdown contests at this price. He’s had three games north of 35 DKPF, one game in the 20s and one 11.5-point outing. That’s not what you want to see when paying $8k for a guy. Fade Smart in Game 6.

The Outcome

The Warriors appear to have the Celtics on the ropes, but Boston has been at this point many times during the season. The Celtics should finally get better showings from the supporting cast while Tatum delivers a superstar showing. It’ll be close, but Boston forces Game 7.

Final score: Celtics 116, Warriors 109