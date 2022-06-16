How to watch Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 via live online stream

ABC will host Thursday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

Warriors vs. Celtics

Date: Thursday, June 16

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Warriors have won the last two games, keeping Boston under 100 points in both contests as they took a 3-2 lead in the series. Stephen Curry only put up 16 points in Game 5 and missed all his three-point attempts, marking the end of his 233-game streak with a three-pointer. It’s the first time since 2018 he’s failed to sink at least one from downtown, but sets a virtually unbeatable NBA record. One could assume it would light an even bigger fire under Curry for Game 6 to make up for the lack of triples in the last game.

Boston has its back against the wall in Game 6 as it looks to take the series back to Chase Center for one last game. The Celtics will be backed by their raucous home crowd at TD Garden, and have an edge as they come in as 4-point favorites on the night according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Even though Jaylen Brown was one rebound away from a double-double, the Celtics will look for a bigger performance from him as he put up 18 inefficient points in Game 5. Jayson Tatum led the team with 27 points and 10 boards. Guys like Al Horford and Derrick White will need to step up if Boston wants to stay alive to see a Game 7.