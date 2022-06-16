What channel is Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 on and what time does it start?

ABC will host Thursday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics with tipoff set for 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at TD Garden in Boston.

The Warriors will look to put the series away at the Garden as they come into Game 6 with a 3-2 lead after winning the last two games. They were able to hold Boston to under 100 points in both of those games, making it much easier to finish off the Game 5 contest despite a somewhat lackluster performance from Stephen Curry. Curry was only able to log 16 points last game, and he didn’t hit any shots from three-point land which brought his historic streak to an end after logging 233 straight games with at least one triple. Andrew Wiggins led the way with 26 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Dubs to a 104-94 win in Game 5.

Curry will certainly look to bounce back and put in a more typical performance, but the Celtics will be throwing everything they have on the court to avoid ending the series on Thursday. Jayson Tatum logged a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown was just one board away from his own double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds. Derrick White, who has averaged 11.2 points per game in the series, walked away with just one point on the night, so Boston will need to see a much better performance from him and the other supporting players if it wants to force a Game 7 back in San Francisco.

Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6

Date: Thursday, June 16

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.