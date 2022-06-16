How the public is betting Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics could be the last one in the series, as the road team holds a 3-2 lead going into Thursday’s contest. Here’s a look at how the betting public is approaching this contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

The Celtics are 4-point favorites against the spread and while there’s more money coming in on them, the Warriors are getting slightly more bets at 54%. The public likely believes Golden State smells a Finals win and will not falter, even in a tough road environment.

Despite every Warriors win going under the total, the public is still slightly backing the over here. 55% bets and 54% of the money are coming in for the total going over 210. This number could go down a bit by the time Game 6 tips off.

63% of bettors expect Golden State to clinch the championship Thursday, accounting for 61% of the money coming in on the category. Since the Warriors are +150 on the moneyline, we’re likely seeing some bettors take them here rather than with the 4-point cushion ATS at -110.

