How the public is betting Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals

Here’s a look at how bettors are approaching Game 6 of the Finals between the Warriors and Celtics.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics participates during 2022 NBA Finals Practice and Media Availability on June 15, 2022 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics could be the last one in the series, as the road team holds a 3-2 lead going into Thursday’s contest. Here’s a look at how the betting public is approaching this contest, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

The Celtics are 4-point favorites against the spread and while there’s more money coming in on them, the Warriors are getting slightly more bets at 54%. The public likely believes Golden State smells a Finals win and will not falter, even in a tough road environment.

Despite every Warriors win going under the total, the public is still slightly backing the over here. 55% bets and 54% of the money are coming in for the total going over 210. This number could go down a bit by the time Game 6 tips off.

63% of bettors expect Golden State to clinch the championship Thursday, accounting for 61% of the money coming in on the category. Since the Warriors are +150 on the moneyline, we’re likely seeing some bettors take them here rather than with the 4-point cushion ATS at -110.

