Most popular player props for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 6 of 2022 NBA Finals

Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals takes place Thursday evening with the Golden State Warriors holding a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics entering the contest. The Warriors will look to close things out tonight, while the Celtics hope to force Game 7.

Here are the most popular player props among bettors for Game 6, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Celtics, 9:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Many people are feeding into the “Game 6 Klay” narrative, with the over on Klay Thompson’s points prop at the top of this list. A lot of bettors expect a recovery from Stephen Curry, as the over on his points and three-pointers made props are in this list.

Kevon Looney has not been on this list often, but he remains a key rotation player and make an impact on the glass. He went over on this line in the first four games before missing out on Game 5, largely due to some foul trouble he had early.

Jayson Tatum’s points prop is also seeing a lot of action on the over. There will be enough people who believe Boston wins tonight, and Tatum would be one of the key reasons why. He’s hit the over on this line just once in the series, but he’s also been at 26 and 27 points on two occasions when he missed out.

