Who are the referees for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and Celtics?

The Golden State Warriors will attempt to clinch their fourth Finals trophy in the last eight seasons when they meet the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals Thursday. The Celtics hope to avoid a third consecutive loss in the series and will try to force a Game 7 contest Sunday. Here’s a look at the officiating crew for this pivotal showdown tonight.

Zach Zarba will be the crew chief, with David Guthrie and John Goble serving as the referee and umpire respectively. This group has not officiated a game together in these Finals, but they’ve been on the court in this series before. Zarba was part of Game 2, Goble was in Game 1 and Guthrie was in Game 3. The Celtics won two of those contests.

Every game has been fairly even in terms of fouls, and there haven’t been many egregious discrepancies in how the teams have been treated. The officials did get Marcus Smart last game on some questionable technical fouls, but that’s been it. Expect another even contest from an officiating standpoint tonight.