Full list of tee times for Round 2 of U.S. Open

The USGA will host the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts this week at The Country Club. This will be the 122nd U.S. Open and the fourth iteration to be held at this course with the last being held in 1988.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the U.S. Open on Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET on Peacock, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET on USA, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on NBC and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET back on Peacock. Since this isn’t a PGA event, the USGA controls the steaming and broadcasting for this tournament. More information can be found here.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the U.S. Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the trio of Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Max Homa who tee off at 1:14 p.m. ET on No. 10. The trio of Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau will tee off at 7:29 a.m. ET on No. 10. The other featured groups will feature Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler teeing off at 7:40 a.m. ET on No. 1 and Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele starting at 1:25 p.m. ET also on No. 1.