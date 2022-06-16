Breaking down the weather forecast for the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula One is back in North America for their next Grand Prix. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Notre Dame Island in Montreal, Canada will host the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. This will be the first time since 2019 that this race was held because it was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19.

There is a good chance we see the first two practice sessions either delayed or canceled. Not only will there be rain, but the track will likely be cooled off from the precipitation so even if they wait it out, the practice results may not be indicative of how the track will handle on race day.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend on Notre Dame Island in Montreal, Canada, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 17

Hi 76°, Low 55°: Afternoon showers, 96% chance of rain

2 p.m. ET: Practice 1

5 p.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, June 18

Hi 68°, Low 54°: Times of clouds and sun, 3% chance of rain

1 p.m. ET: Practice 3

4 p.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, June 19th

Hi 69°, Low 55°: Sunny to partly cloudy, 2% chance of rain

2 p.m. ET: Canadian Grand Prix (70 laps, 189.694 miles)