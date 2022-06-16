Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, June 16

Nine games are scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 16, but the main DFS slate on DraftKings will feature the five-game nightcap. The two best games of the night include the Tampa Bay Rays facing New York Yankees in addition to the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Mets. The largest run total of the night games on DraftKings Sportsbook is the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals with the over/under set at 9 with -120 odds toward the over.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, June 16.

Phillies vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Bryce Harper ($5,900)

JT Realmuto ($4,700)

Kyle Schwarber ($4,500)

Rhys Hoskins ($4,400)

The Phillies have the largest team run total on DraftKings Sportsbook at 5.5 among those competing in the main DFS slate. The price for their top hitters is not unreasonable, and you could find plenty of value. They will get Nationals starter Patrick Corbin, who has a 6.65 ERA over 13 starts, allowing at least 3 runs in his last six starts, so Philadelphia should be aggressive in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Corey Seager ($4,900)

Marcus Semien ($4,600)

Adolis Garcia ($4,600)

Jonah Heim ($4,000)

Every one of the Texas Rangers top hitters are below a $5,000 DFS price, and they are very affordable to consider as you enter your DFS lineup. The Rangers rank 17th in runs per game (4.3) and will face Detroit Tigers Beau Brieske, who has a 4.34 ERA in his first nine starts as a rookie.

Yankees vs. Rays, 7:05 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge ($6,300)

Anthony Rizzo ($5,500)

Giancarlo Stanton ($5,300)

DJ LeMahieu ($5,100)

You won’t find many lineups as expensive as this one if you are willing to put plenty of eggs in the New York Yankees basket. They rank second in runs per game (5.1) and first in home runs per game (1.6). The Tampa Bay Rays will likely be using plenty of pitchers as their starter Jalen Beeks will make his 17th appearance and has not thrown more than 2.1 innings in any outing this year.