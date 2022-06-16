Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, June 16

Nine games will be featured on the MLB slate for Thursday, June 16 with early afternoon matchups giving way to late-night action. The New York Yankees will go for their seventh consecutive victory as they look for a second straight sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the New York Mets will look to win their home series with the Milwaukee Brewers, which exploded for a 10-2 victory last night. The largest run total of the night features the Colorado Rockies home matchup with the Cleveland Guardians with an 11.5 over/under.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, June 16

Angels Moneyline (-125)

The Los Angeles Angels will start Shohei Ohtani on the mound in their road matchup with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night. He has a 3.64 ERA and is coming off a start where he gave up just 1 run over 7 innings in a victory over the Boston Red Sox. The Angels scored just 2 combined runs over their last three games, but they should have a little more success against 24-year-old rookie George Kirby, who made just seven starts in his MLB career. Seattle averages the fifth-fewest runs per game (4.0) in 2022.

Rangers -1.5 (+110)

The Texas Rangers are in a great spot to cover this run line with advantages all over the place in their matchup with the Detroit Tigers. Texas will start Martin Perez, who has a 2.18 ERA over 12 starts in his second stint with the Rangers, and Tigers rookie Beau Brieske will make his 10th start with a 4.34 ERA. Detroit has the worst offense in baseball with 2.7 runs per game and was shut out in two of its last four games.

Padres-Cubs Under 10.5 runs (-105)

Wrigley Field is one of the top hitter’s ballparks, but San Diego Padres starter will not let the run total get this high. Joe Musgrove brings a 1.50 ERA over 11 starts this season and goes fairly deep into games. This over/under is a bit inflated by the first two games of this series combining for 41 runs, creating value on the under.

Tylor Megill Over 5.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Mets starter has kept a high-strikeout rate into his second MLB season with a 9.7 K/9. Tylor Megill will make his second start since coming off the injured list and will get a matchup with a Brewers lineup that averages the seventh-most strikeouts per game (8.8) this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.