Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, June 16

The MLB slate will feature nine games on Thursday, June 16 with plenty of ways to make money through the prop-betting market. The New York Yankees won their sixth-consecutive game yesterday as they continue to extend their lead for the best record in baseball (46-16), and the Atlanta Braves won their 14th straight, completing the sweep of the Washington Nationals, though they will get the day off Thursday as they get ready for a weekend series with the Chicago Cubs.

Below is a look at some of the player props to consider on Thursday. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 16

Tylor Megill, Over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

The New York Mets starter will make his second start since being activated off the injured list, so he will likely not have much of a limit on his pitch count. Megill has a 9.7 K/9 this season and will go up against a Milwaukee Brewers offense that averages 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Manny Machado, Under 0.5 home runs (-265)

You’re not likely to have a ton of long-term success making money betting on home run props but you could find some value when you pick your spots. Chicago Cubs starter Matt Swarmer will make his fourth start and allowed 9 home runs already, but expecting one single player to homer is very unlikely. Machado homered yesterday but has just 11 on the season and just 3 since May 22.

Rafael Devers, Under 1.5 total bases (-115)

The Boston Red Sox slugger homered in four consecutive games going into Thursday’s matchup with the Oakland Athletics, but he should find less success against Paul Blackburn. He has a 2.31 ERA over 12 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed just 4 hits over 8 innings of work. Blackburn also allowed just 3 home runs this season over 66.1 innings, and the 4 home runs were the only 4 hits Devers had in the previous four games.

