MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, June 16

There are nine games on the docket for Thursday’s MLB schedule today as we continue working our way through the month of June. We’re going to go over some top options on DraftKings and give out a few value picks to help you build your MLB DFS lineups.

Top Pitchers

Joe Musgrove, SDP vs. CHC ($9,900) — The Padres will go for the four-game sweep of the Cubs this afternoon and will have their ace stepping onto the mound at Wrigley Field. Musgrove has been an NL Cy Young candidate with a 7-0 record and a 1.50 ERA and has yielded just three earned runs in his last five starts. He’s netted DFS users around 30 fantasy points in his last outings and has a chance to put up similar numbers against the struggling Cubs.

Zack Wheeler, PHI vs. WAS ($9,600) — Wheeler will get the nod as the Phillies begin their four-game division set at the Nationals and he’s hoping to put together yet another quality start. He’s given up a combined five earned runs in his last four starts and has notched at least seven strikeouts in each of those appearances. He’ll be due for another strong effort against last-place Washington tonight.

Top Hitters

Aaron Judge, NYY vs. TB ($6,300) — This is merely your daily reminder to start Aaron Judge. He’s averaging 11.5 fantasy points per game for DFS users and belted his 25th home run of this season in last night’s 4-3 victory over the Rays. Once again, do not overthink this. Start Aaron Judge.

José Ramírez, CLE vs. COL ($6,200) — Ramírez has torched Rockies pitching for the past few days and will have an opportunity to do so again as the Guardians go for the sweep this afternoon. The powerful third baseman is 6-9 at the plate this series with two doubles, two runs, and three RBI, earning a combined 44 fantasy points in the two outings. Lock him in at the top of your lineup today.

Value Pitcher

Aaron Ashby, MIL vs. NYM ($7,100) — Ashby got torched in last start, giving up 13 hits and six earned runs in the team’s 11-5 loss to the Nationals last Friday. His value as a fantasy sleeper has been tied to his high volume of strikeouts and he had fanned a combined 21 batters in his two starts prior to last week’s debacle. He should be able to bounce back this evening and is worth your consideration as a value pick.

Value Hitter

Taylor Ward, LAA vs. SEA ($4,200) — Averaging 9.9 fantasy points per game, you can get a lot of value for Ward at $4,200 as the Angels head north for a division showdown against the Mariners. The outfielder came off the 10-day IL this week and was held in check in eight at-bats against the Dodgers. He won’t be held down for too long and tonight is a good spot for him to get back into a rhythm.