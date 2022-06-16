Pick on the Total of Orioles-Blue Jays for Thursday

The Baltimore Orioles being at the bottom of the American League East is a shock to very few people, but the signs of life the team has had with their pitching have been beyond many’s expectations and they will try to have their arms engineer an upset of the Toronto Blue Jays on the road on Thursday.

Baltimore Orioles vs Toronto Blue Jays (-260, 8.5)

The Blue Jays send ace Kevin Gausman to the mound, who’s 5-5 record is deceiving as he has allowed just two home runs in 70.2 innings, has a 2.67 ERA but a 1.75 FIP, which is an indicator he’s actually been more elite than his ERA shows, and leads qualifying American League starts with 7.7 strikeout to walk rate.

The Orioles counter with Tyler Wells, who has been solid with his command, issuing just 1.8 walks per nine innings while posting a 3.86 ERA with three runs or fewer allowed in each of his last 11 starts, and two runs or fewer allowed in nine of those starts.

The Orioles back him up with a bullpen that ranks seventh in the league in ERA and have four relievers that have appeared in at least 24 games with an ERA of 1.74 or lower.

The Blue Jays have allowed three runs or fewer in 20 of their last 29 games and with the way the Orioles have pitched, the final game of this divisional series will have a scarcity of runs.

The Play: Orioles vs Blue Jays Under 8.5

