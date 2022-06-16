Adam Hadwin leading after Round 1 at 2022 U.S. Open

After 18 holes at the 2022 U.S. Open, the leader is Canada’s Adam Hadwin, who fired -4 66 on a punishing track at The Country Club at Brookline on Thursday.

Hadwin has won just once on the PGA Tour, picking up the title at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida in March of 2017. The Louisville Cardinal turned pro in 2009, and the 34-year-old Moosejaw, Saskatchewan native currently sits 52nd in the FedEx Cup points race.

Hadwin leads a group of five players at -3 in pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen, and MJ Daffue. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook McIlroy is the favorite to take home the trophy at +450 odds, with Justin Thomas (-1) is the second choice at +1000. 2013 U.S. Amateur winner at The Country Club at Brookline Matt Fitzpatrick (-2) and Jon Rahm (-1) both check in at +1100 after the first day of play.

You’ll have to head all the way down to the tenth choice on the odds board to find the leader in Hadwin, who is set at a +2500 price with 54 holes remaining.

