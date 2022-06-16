Report: James Harden expected to sign short-term extension with 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expecting James Harden to sign a short-term extension to remain with the franchise, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. There was some controversy surrounding Harden’s contract when he claimed he missed the filing deadline to opt into his deal player option for next season, setting up a potential departure in the summer. This report should quell some of those concerns.

Harden holds a player option for $47.4 million and likely was going to cash in on one last massive contract extension as he ages, but the Sixers clearly didn’t feel great after his playoff production. Retaining Harden is an obvious choice given Joel Embiid’s trajectory and Daryl Morey’s view of the guard as a player, but a shorter deal might give both parties more flexibility. We’ll see if Harden opts in for next season or if the two sides reach a bigger agreement in free agency.

The 76ers are listed at +1400 to win the NBA title next season per DraftKings Sportsbook.