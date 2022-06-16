2026 World Cup host cities announced

The 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup as part of a joint bid between the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be announced today.

22 total applications to host were submitted, with the requirements from FIFA ranging from practice field quality to transportation for fans to and from the matches. It’s a rigorous process, one where metropolitan regions and sports commissions compete to lure matches that bring the most people and maximum exposure for their region.

Here are all the cities and venues that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Boston, Gillette Stadium

Dallas, AT&T Stadium

Guadalajara, Mexico; Estadio Akron

Houston, NRG Stadium

Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium

Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Los Angeles; SoFi Stadium

Mexico City, Estadio Azteca

Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

Monterrey, Mexico, BBVA Bancomer Stadium

New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

San Francisco/Bay Area; Levi’s Stadium

Seattle; Lumen Field

Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre

Vancouver; BC Place

Here is the complete list of cities that applied to host at least one match during the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Cincinnati

Denver

Edmonton, Canada

Nashville

Orlando

Washington, D.C./Baltimore