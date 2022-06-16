2026 World Cup host cities announced

The 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup as part of a joint bid between the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be announced today.
22 total applications to host were submitted, with the requirements from FIFA ranging from practice field quality to transportation for fans to and from the matches. It’s a rigorous process, one where metropolitan regions and sports commissions compete to lure matches that bring the most people and maximum exposure for their region.
Here are all the cities and venues that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup:
Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston, Gillette Stadium
Dallas, AT&T Stadium
Guadalajara, Mexico; Estadio Akron
Houston, NRG Stadium
Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Los Angeles; SoFi Stadium
Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Monterrey, Mexico, BBVA Bancomer Stadium
New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
San Francisco/Bay Area; Levi’s Stadium
Seattle; Lumen Field
Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
Vancouver; BC Place
Here is the complete list of cities that applied to host at least one match during the 2026 FIFA World Cup:
Atlanta
Boston
Cincinnati
Dallas
Denver
Edmonton, Canada
Guadalajara, Mexico
Houston
Kansas City
Los Angeles
Mexico City
Miami
Monterrey, Mexico
Nashville
New York/New Jersey
Orlando
Philadelphia
San Francisco/Bay Area
Seattle
Toronto, Canada
Vancouver, Canada
Washington, D.C./Baltimore