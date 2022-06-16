 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2026 World Cup host cities announced

The cities that will host the 2026 World Cup are being announced. Here’s where the first 48-team tournament in FIFA’s history will be played.

By Collin Sherwin
/ new
Decio de Maria, president of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa, director of the joint bid for the next soccer 2026 World Cup in North America, Mexican Interior minister, Alfonso Navarrete, and Mexican Tourism minister, Enrique de la Madrid pose for a picture during the launching of Mexico, US and Canada candidacy to organize the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City on February 16, 2018. Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

The 16 cities that will host the 2026 World Cup as part of a joint bid between the United States, Mexico, and Canada will be announced today.

22 total applications to host were submitted, with the requirements from FIFA ranging from practice field quality to transportation for fans to and from the matches. It’s a rigorous process, one where metropolitan regions and sports commissions compete to lure matches that bring the most people and maximum exposure for their region.

Here are all the cities and venues that will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston, Gillette Stadium
Dallas, AT&T Stadium
Guadalajara, Mexico; Estadio Akron
Houston, NRG Stadium
Kansas City, Arrowhead Stadium
Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field
Los Angeles; SoFi Stadium
Mexico City, Estadio Azteca
Miami, Hard Rock Stadium
Monterrey, Mexico, BBVA Bancomer Stadium
New York/New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
San Francisco/Bay Area; Levi’s Stadium
Seattle; Lumen Field
Toronto, Canada, Rogers Centre
Vancouver; BC Place

Here is the complete list of cities that applied to host at least one match during the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Atlanta
Boston
Cincinnati
Dallas
Denver
Edmonton, Canada
Guadalajara, Mexico
Houston
Kansas City
Los Angeles
Mexico City
Miami
Monterrey, Mexico
Nashville
New York/New Jersey
Orlando
Philadelphia
San Francisco/Bay Area
Seattle
Toronto, Canada
Vancouver, Canada
Washington, D.C./Baltimore

