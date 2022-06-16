 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Phil Mickelson given gambling tips from Gallery while playing U.S. Open

One of the larger well-known sports bettors out there gets some handicapping advice during the first round in Brookline.

By Collin Sherwin
Phil Mickelson of The United States acknowledges the crowds on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2022 U.S.Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson certainly didn’t have the round he was hoping for during the 2022 U.S. Open, firing a +8 78 to take himself out of contention well before he reached the final tee during his first round.

But the 18th fairway was where the patrons decided to get involved and give the famously wager-happy Mickelson some betting advice Game 6 of tonight’s NBA Finals:

We’re not sure where this gallery member is making his wagers, but Horford is set at over/under 7.5 rebounds for the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Maybe the patron should look at setting up an account in the legalized sports betting state of Massachusetts as well, as the choices available are much stronger than what he’s seeing.

Mickelson has never been shy about sharing his wins, and the gambling stories around Lefty certainly blur the line between myth and legend. But let’s hope he’s at least getting a better price than the one offered by the gallery at The Country Club at Brookline on Thursday.

