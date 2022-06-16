Phil Mickelson given gambling tips from Gallery while playing U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson certainly didn’t have the round he was hoping for during the 2022 U.S. Open, firing a +8 78 to take himself out of contention well before he reached the final tee during his first round.

But the 18th fairway was where the patrons decided to get involved and give the famously wager-happy Mickelson some betting advice Game 6 of tonight’s NBA Finals:

“Hey, Phil .. Al Horford over 9.5 rebounds.”



pic.twitter.com/XdyoZCWbD9 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 16, 2022

We’re not sure where this gallery member is making his wagers, but Horford is set at over/under 7.5 rebounds for the game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Maybe the patron should look at setting up an account in the legalized sports betting state of Massachusetts as well, as the choices available are much stronger than what he’s seeing.

Mickelson has never been shy about sharing his wins, and the gambling stories around Lefty certainly blur the line between myth and legend. But let’s hope he’s at least getting a better price than the one offered by the gallery at The Country Club at Brookline on Thursday.