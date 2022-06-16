Warriors win 2022 NBA Finals with 4-2 series win over Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals. Golden State used hot three-point shooting and lockdown defense to withstand multiple Boston pushes and close out the series on the road. The Warriors won three straight games after going down 2-1, similar to how they won the 2015 title against the Cavaliers after going down 2-1. Golden State entered the season at +1100 to win the title per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden State finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed in the Western conference. The Warriors started the postseason with superstar Stephen Curry coming off the bench, and Jordan Poole in the starting lineup had several 30-point performances. The Warriors disposed of the Denver Nuggets in five games to get the postseason started right.

In the second round, the Warriors faced a an upstart Memphis Grizzles team that gave them a run for their money, even with superstar Ja Morant on the bench with an injury. The Grizzlies even won a game in the series by 39 points. The Warriors were able to grind out the series and take care of the Grizzlies in six games.

In the conference finals, the Warriors easily took care of the Dallas Mavericks in five games. Stephen Curry had a dominant showing after a relatively quiet opening two rounds, while Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson started to find themselves. That set up a Finals matchup with Boston.

The Celtics stole Game 1 behind some strong fourth-quarter shooting and managed to take care of Golden State in Game 3, but the Warriors showed their championship mettle by winning Game 4 before blowing out the Celtics in Game 5. The Warriors withstood an early run from Boston in Game 6 to eventually seal the deal 4-2.