Stephen Curry wins 2022 Finals MVP

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 4-2 to win the 2022 NBA Finals and for the first time in his career, Stephen Curry has won a Finals MVP award. Curry was denied in 2014-15 when Andre Iguodala got the honor, and had to cede the award to Kevin Durant during Golden State’s 2017 and 2018 championships. This time, there was no other option outside Curry.

Stephen Curry is the 2021-22 recipient of the Bill Russell Trophy awarded to the #NBAFinals MVP! pic.twitter.com/dNE9V7glu9 — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

The Warriors suffered a setback in Game 1 of this series and did go down 2-1 similar to their first triumph as part of this run over the Cavaliers, but finished this series off exactly how they did back then with three straight victories. Curry was dominant in Game 6, closing out the Celtics with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He was listed at +110 to win Finals MVP ahead of the series per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Warriors are listed at +600 to win next season’s title per DraftKings Sportsbook.