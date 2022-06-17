2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Baylor F Kendall Brown

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Baylor F Kendall Brown.

Kendall Brown Draft Profile

Brown is a freshman out of Baylor who declared for the 2022 NBA Draft after just one season. He played 34 games for the Bears, averaging 27 minutes on the floor per game. He averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists during his time at Baylor, and was selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2022. He also was voted the Preseason Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year before his freshman season even started. Brown stands 6’7.5 at 201 lbs. with a 6-11 wingspan, with a size and frame that makes him a versatile player on both ends of the court.

Strengths

Brown is an exceptionally athletic player who excels on the wing, and has a knack for creating space for himself in any spot on the court. His passing instincts are top-notch as he’s able to pick out players cutting on the inside or a wide open guy on the outside at a moment’s notice. He shot 58.4% from the floor in his lone season with Baylor, while hitting 34.1% of his threes and 68.9% of his free throws. On the defensive side, he’s quite versatile even though he lacks the consistency he’ll need in the NBA. He’s aggressive when defending both on and off the ball, and is fairly adept at crashing through picks and keeping a mark on his man.

Weaknesses

As mentioned before, his defense lacks consistency. There are plenty of occasions where he’s been caught off guard or doesn’t mark his man quite fast enough. Some work on keeping up the level of defense he’s capable of could go a long way regardless of which NBA team he ends up with.

Player comparison: Somewhere between Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown