2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Michigan State G Max Christie

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Michigan State G Max Christie.

Max Christie Draft Profile

Christie appeared in 35 games for Michigan State and averaged 9.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.5 APG. The freshman guard shot 38.2% from the field, 31.7% from three, and 82.4% from the free-throw line. Christie stands at 6’5”, 190 lbs with a 6’8.75 wingspan. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was considered one of the top shooting guards of the 2021 class.

Strengths:

At his size and length, Christie has the quickness and leaping ability to give himself an athletic advantage over his defenders. His quickness allows him to utilize screens to give himself space and attack the rim. When facing taller defenders he’s confident in shooting the floater, and he’s more than a willing defender on the opposite end of the court.

Weaknesses

He can still get stronger and work to fill out his frame, and at this point he’s at best an average ball-handler. He can work on getting that second gear to help turn the corner and beat his defender off the dribble. He’s not a natural playmaker but would do well to get better at finding the open man when the ball is in his hands.

Player comparison: Landry Shamet