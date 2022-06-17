2022 NBA Draft scouting report for Notre Dame F Blake Wesley

The 2022 NBA Draft order has been set and the list of eligible players is officially locked in. We’re going to take a look at the top prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, assess their strengths and weaknesses, and provide a player comparison for how we see them developing at the next level. Here’s a look at Notre Dame F Blake Wesley.

Blake Wesley Draft Profile

With all the makings of a future star, Wesley had a great run through high school and one year of college at Notre Dame. In his senior season at James Whitcomb Riley High School, he averaged 27.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He followed that up with his freshman year at Notre Dame where he averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game through 35 contests with the Fighting Irish. He was selected to the second-team All-ACC and the ACC All-Rookie Team in 2022 after his lone college season before declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft back in March.

Strengths

Wesley is an excellent ball handler with a natural feel for the game. He clocks in at 6’5 and 185 pounds, giving him a perfect size and frame heading into the NBA. He’s got some height, but is still agile and quick with the ability to drive to the hoop. He can run point or sit in the two-guard spot and should be able to adapt quickly to a new system regardless of which team he ends up with. He’s got a knack for creating space for himself virtually anywhere on the court, and can pull up for a shot or dish it off to another open or cutting player in the lane. Wesley is also quick on the break after a turnover, both on and off the ball, helping create scoring opportunities at the drop of a hat.

Weaknesses

His overall shooting could use some work. He only shot 40.4% from the floor in his one season at Notre Dame, while his three-point shooting was at 30.3%. He’s got a high ceiling, but NBA teams will be wary of his scoring consistency when considering him in the draft. If he wants to take his game to the next level, he’ll need to put in a lot of work especially from beyond the arc to really make him a three-point scoring threat in the league.

Player comparison: A mix of Tyler Herro and Bones Hyland